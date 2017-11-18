Anorak | Schools ban glitter to save the planet but the human virus lives on

Schools ban glitter to save the planet but the human virus lives on

To the Tops Day Nurseries, which all 19 branches have banned the 3,000 children they care for from using…glitter. Tops’ MD Cheryl Hadland says the glitter is harming the planet.

“We did a survey a few months ago and 86% of our parents want us to be eco-sustainable,” says Hadland. “I think a lot of our parents really want us to do this.”

Those are the parent who drop their children off at the daycare centre in cars, right? And do any of these children have siblings or pets? Are we not all the human virus? Shouldn’t we all be sterilized? Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn opined:

“Humans represent the most obscene, perverted, cruel, uncivilised and lethal species ever to inhabit the planet and [we look] forward to the day when the inevitable asteroid slams into the earth and wipes them out, thus giving nature the opportunity to start again”

Of course, this is just glitter. It’s not as if people are trying to ban skirts, playing, mum’s lunch, crayons, glue, marking, tackling, blazers, the school run, words and sausage rolls.

If children want an eco-friendly alternative to glitter, they can always try mixing snot with dandruff.

Anorak

