John Prescott is a Clint Eastwood look alike

In the Times news that Hollywood politician and actor Clint Eastwood looks a lot like John Prescott, the former Deputy Prime Minister:

Clint Eastwood, of course, only pretended the punch people in films. Prescott, however…

Anorak

Posted: 1st, June 2018 | In: Celebrities, Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink