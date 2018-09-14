Anorak News | Jeremy Corbyn, Ian Bone and what it’s like to attend a Far Left wedding

Jeremy Corbyn, Ian Bone and what it’s like to attend a Far Left wedding

Victoria Freeman wanted to know a bit more about Ian Bone, the bloke who shouted at Jacob Rees-Mogg’s children. She found this report on the wedding of Andrew Burgin of Left Unity & Kate Hudson of CND. “I had to assure myself it wasn’t a parody,” she tweets.

Well, quite. the wedding had the lot, including – yep – Jeremy Corbyn… “On arrival there was a huge red on black hammer & sickle dominating the hall with Andrew & Kate embroidered on top”:

I googled Ian Bone & found his report on the wedding of Andrew Burgin of Left Unity & Kate Hudson of CND. I had to assure myself it wasn’t a parody pic.twitter.com/ACcVDFn0G9 — Victoria Freeman (@make_trouble) September 12, 2018

Anorak

Posted: 14th, September 2018 | In: Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink