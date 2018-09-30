Anorak News | Boris vs May: Sunday Times puts us on first-name terms with Johnson

Boris vs May: Sunday Times puts us on first-name terms with Johnson

Boris Johnson wants to lead the Tory Party and become Prime Minister. Theresa May is blocking his ambitions. It’s “war”. But is it a fair fight in the media? No:

Does it matter? Well, yes. Insults and ad hominem attacks are part of the debate. Words colour the argument. The persuadable onlookers can be swayed by words. So here’s Boris – a man we’re on fist-name terms with; he’s our pal – and May, not Theresa – an aloof presence.

