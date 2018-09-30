Anorak News | Boris vs May: Sunday Times puts us on first-name terms with Johnson

Anorak

30th, September 2018

Boris Johnson wants to lead the Tory Party and become Prime Minister. Theresa May is blocking his ambitions. It’s “war”. But is it a fair fight in the media? No:

 

Boris vs May – surely: Boris vs Theresa or Johnson vs May?

 

Does it matter? Well, yes. Insults and ad hominem attacks are part of the debate. Words colour the argument. The persuadable onlookers can be swayed by words. So here’s Boris – a man we’re on fist-name terms with; he’s our pal – and May, not Theresa – an aloof presence.

 

 

