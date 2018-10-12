Anorak

Anorak News | Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank order the drinks and leave us with the bill

by | 12th, October 2018

brooksbank eugenie tequila

 

Jack Brooksbank has ordered the drinks for his wedding to Princess Eugenie but – dang! – he’s left us with the bill. Get a load of the press release and the official drinks:

 

Ladydees and gentallmen, please raise you glasses and charge your official branded Cosa-minga cocktails to the British public. Huzzah!

Posted: 12th, October 2018 | In: Royal Family, The Consumer Comment | TrackBack | Permalink

