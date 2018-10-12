Anorak News | Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank order the drinks and leave us with the bill

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank order the drinks and leave us with the bill

Jack Brooksbank has ordered the drinks for his wedding to Princess Eugenie but – dang! – he’s left us with the bill. Get a load of the press release and the official drinks:

Jack Brooksbank’s tequila company has issued a press release seeking coverage of the fact that it’s going to be served at today’s Royal Wedding. With very dull quotes from Jack. pic.twitter.com/JsGIPYDxQ9 — Guy Adams (@guyadams) October 12, 2018

Ladydees and gentallmen, please raise you glasses and charge your official branded Cosa-minga cocktails to the British public. Huzzah!

