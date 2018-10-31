Anorak News | Martin Scorsese’s Best 11 Horror Films

Martin Scorsese’s Best 11 Horror Films

Hymned director Martin Scorsese has produced a list of his eleven most terrifying horror movies. There’s nothing after 1983. This might be more down to his age than any decline in the standard of horror. Scorsese was born in late 1942. Maybe when he reached his 40s, he stopped being frightened?

It’s also notable that noticeable that many of the directors whose work impressed him are no longer alive. Robert Wise died in 2005; Vale Lewton (1951); Lewis Allen (2000); Frank de Felitta (2016); Alberto Cavalcanti (1982); Charles Crichton (1999); Basil Dearden (1971); Robert Hamer (1963); Stanley Kubrick (1999); Jacques Turner (1977); Jack Clayton (1995); and Alfred Hitchcock (1980). Perhaps there’s a bit of professional rivalry? Anyhow, the list if great:

The Haunting (Robert Wise, 1963)

Isle of the Dead (Val Lewton, 1945)

The Uninvited (Lewis Allen, 1944)

The Entity (Frank de Felitta, 1983)

Dead of Night (Alberto Cavalcanti, Charles Crichton, Basil Dearden and Robert Hamer, 1945)

The Changeling (Peter Medak, 1980)

The Shining (Stanley Kubrick, 1980)

The Exorcist (William Friedkin, 1973)

Night of the Demon (Jacques Tourneur, 1957)

The Innocents (Jack Clayton, 1961)

Psycho (Alfred Hitchcock, 1960)

