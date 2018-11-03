Anorak News | Jesus Christ drives an Uber: driver’s message goes viral

Anorak

by | 3rd, November 2018

Uber Christ I have arrived

 

Uber driver Chris has a message: “I have arrived.” On Twitter, Daniel Powell shared the incredible news that Christ is “arriving soon in a Hyundai Elantra”.

Praise be!

 

How did the trip go?

 

Uber Christ I have arrived

 

Was it really him?
 


 

Amen.

