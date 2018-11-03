Anorak News | Jesus Christ drives an Uber: driver’s message goes viral

Jesus Christ drives an Uber: driver’s message goes viral
Uber driver Chris has a message: “I have arrived.” On Twitter, Daniel Powell shared the incredible news that Christ is “arriving soon in a Hyundai Elantra”.
Praise be!
Not how I expected him to come back but okay. pic.twitter.com/dW0IdMZnNF
— Daniel Powell (@danieljpowell) October 26, 2018
How did the trip go?
Was it really him?
No, no, no, Jesus drives a Honda but doesn’t brag about it. “For I did not speak of my own accord” John 12:49.
— teedubya101 (@teedubya101) October 26, 2018
Amen.
