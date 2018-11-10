Anorak News | Statue of anti-fascist hero breaks leg of ‘fascist’ trying to destroy it

Statue of anti-fascist hero breaks leg of ‘fascist’ trying to destroy it

To Split, Croatia, where a man broke his leg when a statue to an anti-fascist fell on him after he pushed it over. Centrist Croatian politician Krešo Beljak quipped on Twitter: “Rade Končar breaks the legs of fascists 76 years after they shot him.”

Rade Končar was a Yugoslav resistance fighter who took on Croatia’s pro-Nazi Ustasha regime.

It’s what Mr Končar would have wanted.

