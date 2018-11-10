Anorak

Anorak News | Statue of anti-fascist hero breaks leg of ‘fascist’ trying to destroy it

Statue of anti-fascist hero breaks leg of ‘fascist’ trying to destroy it

by | 10th, November 2018

To Split, Croatia, where a man broke his leg when a statue to an anti-fascist fell on him after he pushed it over. Centrist Croatian politician Krešo Beljak quipped on Twitter: “Rade Končar breaks the legs of fascists 76 years after they shot him.”

Rade Končar was a Yugoslav resistance fighter who took on Croatia’s pro-Nazi Ustasha regime.

 

 

It’s what Mr Končar would have wanted.

 

Post Views: 5



Posted: 10th, November 2018 | In: Key Posts, Strange But True Comment | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers