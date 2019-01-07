Anorak News | Bob Einstein tells a funny and a revolting joke

Bob Einstein tells a funny and a revolting joke

Bob Einstein has died aged 76. Best known for playing Marty Funkhouser in Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Einstein is seen here telling a joke at a show Q&A.

Want to hear a joke? pic.twitter.com/wyYlSntXst — William Mullally (@whmullally) January 3, 2019

And this – which is “revolting” and is very NSFW:

Goodbye Bob Einstein (aka Marty Funkhouser) and thank you for this joke. “I like that guy.” pic.twitter.com/dmOJDx4CT4 — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) January 2, 2019

Here he is pulling over Liberace for playing too fast. Einstein is Officer Judy, the character who made his debut by lip-syncing to a Judy Collins record.

And not forgetting Super Dave:

Bob Einstein – November 20, 1942 – January 2, 2019.

Anorak

