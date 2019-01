Passenger turns her airport purgatory into a 1980s-style pop video

Tweeter @katiemgould kept her blood moving as she waited four hours for a plane by making this video to You Make My Dreams by Hall & Oates. The cat in the video is “my travel buddy Bowie”:

I missed my flight and it was 4 hours until the next so this is what I did pic.twitter.com/BPHMU9q5km — lil hunny (@katiemgould) January 10, 2019

