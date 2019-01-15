Anorak News | Transfer Balls: Arsenal star’s not so ‘secret medical’

Transfer Balls: Arsenal star’s not so ‘secret medical’

More on Arsenal’s midfielder Aaron Ramsey’s protracted transfer to Juventus.

Having signed a deal to join Juventus on a free transfer this summer, unsigned a deal and left the door open for a move to France or Spain, it’s been a busy time for the Welshman in the on-the-ball media. And the Mirror now says Juventus want to pay a fee to recruit Ramsey this month. Arsenal are apparently seeking £20m for their player, which Juventus consider a tad high. They should worry – in the Sun the figure is £40m, a sum echoed byre, the Mirror, which also this month notes: “Arsenal will not sell Aaron Ramsey this month – unless they are offered £ 40million.”

The Mirror also notes: “The 28-year-old reportedly even had a secret medical with Juve on Sunday.” Can it be a secret if it was widely reported before and after it reportedly happened? The Mirror seems to think it can.

As for the deal, well:

“€4.5million-a-year, four-year contract” – Mirror

“Aaron Ramsey scoops £8m signing-on fee” – The Sun

“Aaron Ramsey has agreed a five-year deal with Juventus worth £36m” – Guardian

“…a four–year contract with Juventus until 2023 with an option for another year. Earning £7.2million per year” – Express

Such are the facts.

