Anorak News | Manchester United transfer balls: Fellaini out; Carrasco, Brooks and Under in

Manchester United transfer balls: Fellaini out; Carrasco, Brooks and Under in

Manchester United are trying to offload the Hairy Elbow, aka Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini. The club says he can go if a bid for around £15m arrives. AC Milan, Porto and Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande are said to be interested.

Once upon a time, Arsenal wanted Fellaini. They couldn’t afford him now. Just as they can’t afford Cengiz Under or Yannick Carrasco. Both players are wanted by the Gunners. But United have the cash to take them. Mrs Carrasco, aka Miss Belgium 2013 Noémie Happart, was asked if she knew of Arsenal and United’s interest in her husband. “Yes they are very interested,” she offered. “I do not hide it but nothing is signed.”

Rumours abound that United also fancy Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Juventus’s Douglas Costa and Bournemouth’s David Brooks.

Finally, filed under one of the future is Tromso’s over 14-year-old Norwegian Isak Hansen-Aaroen. Everton and Liverpool are also keen.

Anorak

