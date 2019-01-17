Anorak News | Manchester City Transfer Balls: Frenkie de Jong confusion; chasing Spurs star Christian Eriksen

Manchester City Transfer Balls: Frenkie de Jong confusion; chasing Spurs star Christian Eriksen

To say that the Daily Mirror’s transfer reporting on Manchester City’s pursuit of Ajax’s Netherlands midfielder Frenkie De Jong is sourced at bullshit.com is to give it too much credit. Today’s news in the “intelligent tabloid” is that the 21-year-old dreams of playing for Pep Guardiola. So City it is. But Frenkie’s a pragmatic sort so he’s willing to join PSG because they’re the only club willing to meet Ajax’s £66m asking price.

This would all be less interesting were it not for the fact that the Mirror has previously told us De Jong agreed to joined City for £61m:

Frenkie de Jon signs for Manchester City – BBC sources the Mirror

Frenkie de Jon signs for Manchester City – The Sun

Daily Mirror says Frenkie to City is done – and for just £60m





City can buy the player they bought for £60m and who’s available for £66m for £75m

In other Manchester City transfer balls, AS says Pep likes Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen, although Real Madrid remain favourites to sign the 26-year-old. City also like Crystal Palsce’s 21-year-old right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. And a deal has been agreed to recruit Hajduk Split’s Ante Palaversa for an initial £7m.

