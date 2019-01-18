Anorak News | Transfer News: Arsenal lose Ramsey for nothing; player gets £300,000 a week at Juventus

Transfer News: Arsenal lose Ramsey for nothing; player gets £300,000 a week at Juventus

And so it came to pass that Arsenal failed in their desperate bid to secure a transfer fee for Aaron Ramsey. The 28-year-old Welshman has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Juventus in the summer. Ramsey, who was seeking parity with Arsenal’s absurdly overpaid Mesut Ozil – £350,000-a-week – has signed a four-year contract with the perennial Italian champions worth £300,000 a week.

Any transfer fee Arsenal were hoping to get has gone instead into Ramsey’s pockets. The Gunners are now faced with the prospect of paying a player who no longer has his heart in the club £140,000-a-week until May, and picking him over Ozil, who they are trying to offload but can’t.

Arsenal’s beancounters can focus on the fact that between them Mesut Özil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan cost the club a combined £530,000 a week. This means Arsenal can only recruit players on loan until the season’s end.

What a mess.





Anorak

