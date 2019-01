Arsenal: Ian Wright serenades the post-Chelsea glow under a Red Moon

A Red Moon soars into the night skies. But not only God is a Gooner. Bathed in the glow of Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday evening, Ian Wright shared a video on Instagram of giving full throat to Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit.

Driving into work this morning after beating Chelsea like…



Start your week the Wright way 🤘#MondayMotivation with @IanWright0 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/DLfCYaqOtu — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 21, 2019

Wrighty. So good they named him thrice.

