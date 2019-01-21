Anorak News | Israel Anti-Boycott Act: Banning BDS is wrong

Israel Anti-Boycott Act: Banning BDS is wrong

How do you clamp down on intolerance? Intolerance will not be tolerated! comes the cry. The US Congress is looking to ban American companies boycotting Israel on pain of law. Join the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement – that shrill, bigoted and censorious drive to isolate Israel; China, Dubai and Russia are fine and dandy; Turkey, which has illegally occupied Northern Cyprus in 1974, is not on the BDS list – and face criminal charges, including a fine up to $1million. What horror the proposed Israel Anti-Boycott Act is. The ACLU says “Political boycotts are fully protected by the First Amendment.” Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Sen. Bernie Sanders warned that the “Israel Anti-Boycott Act” infringes upon free speech.

Predictably, Palestinian rights’ groups are not for it. Free expression must be permitted, they argue – that they also argue that free expression should be banned for the world’s one Jewish state is hypocritical to say the least. Lamentably the American Israel Public Affairs Committee supports the proposed legislation. Fighting BDS by banning things is also the work of hypocrites. Don’t ban the banners.

Anorak

Posted: 21st, January 2019 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink