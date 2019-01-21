Anorak News | Arsenal: Mislintat out; Overmars to bring Ajax talent to The Emirates

Arsenal: Mislintat out; Overmars to bring Ajax talent to The Emirates

Finally some transfer news from Arsenal: head of recruitment Sven Mislintat will leave the club. He’s not leaving in the transfer window, which would be fitting. He’s leaving in February. The German arrived at Arsenal in December, 2017, at the behest of then chief executive Ivan Gazidis, aka ‘Ivan the Terrible’. Arsenal says Mislintat has “done a truly outstanding job in helping us recruit players who are making a big impact now and will do so even more in the future”. If he’s that good, why is he leaving?

“It’s been an amazing experience to work at a great club like Arsenal in what has been a big time of change,” says Mislintat. “I am excited about what the future holds for the club and am looking forward to new challenges for myself.”

During Mislinat’s tenure, Arsenal signed Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. All three not only delighted the Arsenal store manger who charges £2 a letter for players’ names on replica kits but also Borussia Dortmund, the club where all three used to play and – yep – Mislintat was head scout. You might suppose his job was to get them and once he’d got them, he was spent. You might also suppose that in looking to replace Mislintat with Ajax’s Marc Overmars, the Gunners are more than a bit interested in some of the Dutch club’s talent.

Anorak

Posted: 21st, January 2019 | In: Arsenal, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink