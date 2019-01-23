Anorak News | Arsenal Transfer Balls: Suarez and Rodriguez in; Ramsey out; Ozil shoots

Arsenal Transfer Balls: Suarez and Rodriguez in; Ramsey out; Ozil shoots

You’d suppose Denis Suarez was lightning fast given how long Arsenal have been chasing him without landing a finger on the Spaniard’s shirt. The chase continues because Barcelona want Arsenal to buy their man at the season’s end. Arsenal would prefer to take the Suarez on loan and wait and see.

The Gunners are also keen on James Rodriguez, the Real Madrid player who wants to cut short his two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich. Absurd, no, that a player can be on loan for two seasons. Why no just sell him? Rodriguez joined Bayern because the German missed out on Alexis Sanchez, who opted to learn the piano at Old Trafford.

Rodriguez costs Bayern €15m a year – €5m to Real and €10m to the player. At the end of two years, Bayern have an option to buy him for another €35m. They don’t want to. And Real don’t need him. The Colombia forward signed a six-year deal at the Bernabeu in 2014.

Should the Gunners get both players, they will allow Aaron Ramsey, 28, to join Juventus this month for a peppercorn transfer fee.

One player not longer heading to the Emirates is Manchester United. Old Trafford have blocked any loan deal. Also not playing for Arsenal is goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who is to join Reading on loan.

In other news, Arsenal went paintballing. The Mail says: “He cannot get a look in for recent games but German midfielder Mesut Ozil was brought back in from the cold.” Or as the Sun puts it: “PAINTBAWL – Mesut Ozil can’t even get in Unai Emery’s paintball team… let alone Arsenal starting XI.”

