Anorak News | Gonzalo Higuain: Chelsea sign Juventus striker who played for Arsenal

Gonzalo Higuain: Chelsea sign Juventus striker who played for Arsenal
Chelsea have signed Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain. The 31-year-old Argentine will remain at Chelsea until the end of the season.
“When the opportunity to join Chelsea presented itself I had to take it,” said Higuain. It’s a team I’ve always liked that has a lot of history, a wonderful stadium and they play in the Premier League, a league I’ve always wanted to play in.”
Has he forgotten signing for Arsenal in 2013?! Surely not:
Such are the facts.
Posted: 23rd, January 2019 | In: Chelsea, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink