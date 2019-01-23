Anorak News | Gonzalo Higuain: Chelsea sign Juventus striker who played for Arsenal

Gonzalo Higuain: Chelsea sign Juventus striker who played for Arsenal

Chelsea have signed Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain. The 31-year-old Argentine will remain at Chelsea until the end of the season.

“When the opportunity to join Chelsea presented itself I had to take it,” said Higuain. It’s a team I’ve always liked that has a lot of history, a wonderful stadium and they play in the Premier League, a league I’ve always wanted to play in.”

Has he forgotten signing for Arsenal in 2013?! Surely not:

Such are the facts.

