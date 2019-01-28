Anorak News | Spurs boss Pochettino: winning is only good for players’ ego

Spurs boss Pochettino: winning is only good for players’ ego

“It’s true, this season has been tough,” said Spurs manger Mauricio Pochettino after defeat to the mighty Crystal Palace knocked them out of the FA Cup, their second cup exit in days (67 hours to be sure). “You feel disappointed. You can’t feel anything different.

“We are still in two competitions, in a good position in the Premier League and the Champions League is a massive motivation for the whole club. We have to be strong. People wish we could win some trophies. But being realistic, we are doing so well. To win a title here in England like the FA Cup or Carabao Cup is about being lucky, not only about quality in your squad.”

After defeat to Chelsea on penalties Pochettino saw them exit the Carabao Cup, he opined: “I’d prefer to lose on penalties.”

The manager bemoans his luck. He has a preference in how he likes Spurs to lose. And what of the damaging effect of victory? He adds: “We are going to create a debate that to win a trophy is going to help the club. I don’t agree with that. That only builds your ego. In reality, the most important thing is being consistently in the top four and playing Champions League. That is going to help the club to achieve the last step.”

How Spurs fans and the players could use an ego boost. Top four isn’t a Cup. If it were, Arsenal would need a new trophy cabinet. And with the diary less busty, Poch has plenty of time to think about what it is to win. But take care. A recent academic paper says people’s egos get bigger after meditation. Don’t over think it.

Anorak

Posted: 28th, January 2019 | In: Back pages, Sports, Spurs Comment | TrackBack | Permalink