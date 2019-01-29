Anorak News | Talking Balls: Spurs title win would better Leicester City’s 2016 effort

Talking Balls: Spurs title win would better Leicester City’s 2016 effort

Line of the day comes from former Liverpool and Leicester City player Stan Collymore now working as a Daily Mirror columnist. The job of a columnist is to foment debate. So (MAGA) hats off to Collymore for this hot take on Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs:

In fact, if Pochettino this season wins the Premier League or Champions League either of them will be the singular biggest achievement of an English club manager since Brian Clough won back-to-back European Cups with Nottingham Forest. I’d consider it better than Leicester as their title win a few years ago was a true one-off while Spurs are expected to compete.’

Previously in the Tele:

Daily Telegraph – September 27 2000



As the Spurs fans sing, ‘If you know your history…’

Anorak

Posted: 29th, January 2019 | In: Back pages, Sports, Spurs, Tabloids Comment | TrackBack | Permalink