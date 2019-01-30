Anorak News | Casey Hathaway: 3-year-old lost in woods was raided by a bear

Casey Hathaway: 3-year-old lost in woods was raided by a bear

Casey Hathaway has a story to tell. The three-year-old was lost for three days in the freezing cold woods of Craven County, North Carolina. Found by police, Casey told them he’d survived with the help of a bear:

“He made a comment about having a friend while he was in the woods – his friend was a bear,” Maj. David McFadyen of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office told CNN. “In the emergency room he started talking about what happened in the woods and he said he had a friend that was a bear with him while he was in the woods.”

An actual bear or a picnicking teddy bear? We cannot be certain. But we should know soon enough when it’s toilet time. It’s a long, long dash to the woods…

