Anorak News | Arsenal Transfer Balls: Christopher Nkunku in balance; Yannick Carrasco and Ivan Perisic want to come

Arsenal Transfer Balls: Christopher Nkunku in balance; Yannick Carrasco and Ivan Perisic want to come

Arsenal won’t be parading Ivan Perisic and Yannick Carrasco before their next match. The BBC says any deals to take one of them to the club this transfer window is dead. The Gunners will muddle along without a top-class, proven winger. Arsenal tried hard for Perisic, offering to pay Inter Milan a penalty fine should the player arrive now but the club be unable to buy him in the summer. Inter want the transfer fee today.

Perisic wants to leave Inter. The club’s fans want him to go. And Arsenal want him to come. Which makes you wonder what Inter’s plan is? Sell the Croatian at the season’s end when he’ll be 30 and worth less than the £35m they want Arsenal to cough up?

Option B is for the Gunners to take Yannick Carrasco on loan. Arsenal only want to pay his wages with an option to buy in the summer. Carrasco wants to leave Chinese club Dalian Yifang and return to Europe. But Arsenal’s bid was deemed too low. Can they up it in the final hours of the transfer window? Can their moneybags, absentee owner Stan Kroenke lob them a few million? No chance. Arsenal are just another asset in his portfolio. Gunners fans should be grateful he’s not relocated the club to a different state. He’ll pay nothing from his own purse.

Arsenal need a winger. But do they really need PSG’s Christopher Nkunku? A bid has been made. But PSG don’t need the money. Maybe they’ll want Mesut Ozil as part of the deal? Maybe…

As for the future, well, Arsenal says they’ll have loads money in the summer. Yep – we’ve heard it before, usually just before season ticket renewal time. When Wenger and the board sat on that huge pile of cash for season after season, settling for a top-four spot, it was always jam tomorrow. Now they’re out of the Champions League and money is tighter the need to invest is paramount.

Anorak

Posted: 31st, January 2019 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink