Anorak News | Aaron Ramsey leaves Arsenal for £400k-a-week at Juventus

Aaron Ramsey leaves Arsenal for £400k-a-week at Juventus

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will earn £400,000 a week for four years at Juventus. The 28-year-old will become the highest paid British footballer ever.

Arsenal will get nothing.

But someone will earn 3.7m euros (£3.2m). Juventus says those are the “costs” of the deal.

Says Ramsey to Arsenal fans: “You welcomed me as a teenager and have been there through all the highs and lows I’ve encountered during my time at the club. It is with a heavy heart that I leave after 11 incredible years. Thank you.”

He said “heavy heart” not “heavy wallet”.

PS: Ozil on £350,000-a-week doesn’t look so pricey now.

