Anorak News | Jussie Smollett: and the Oscar for the biggest liar goes to…

Jussie Smollett: and the Oscar for the biggest liar goes to…

Jussie Smollett has been arrested in Chicago. His alleged crime: filing a false police report in which he claimed to be the victim of a homophobic and racist physical attack by two men, allegedly Ola and Abel Osundairo. There was no CCTV and no witnesses to support the claim the Empire actor was punched, his head placed in a noose and told “this is Maga country”, a reference to President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Smollett was “forever changed” by the incident. He became a recognisable victim of hate. And, boy, is being hated the ultimate thing to be in this era of victimhood-seeking. Smollett bore the scares. He became ambulatory proof that violent fascism is on the march.

But…

Police suspect the 36-year-old actor paid two Nigerian brothers to stage the attack. They are both co-operating with the investigation, US media report. His lawyers have not yet commented. On Wednesday, they said they would “mount an aggressive defence”… On Wednesday, CBS Chicago obtained footage which appeared to show two people buying materials, including ski masks, that had allegedly been worn by the actor’s attackers.

White Nigerians? Nope. Circumspection be gone!

Ha! You believed him. Psych! He’s an actor!

Right after Donald Trump’s election, the SPLC really stoked panic. A pro-gay Episcopal church in Indiana was vandalized w/“Heil Trump,” a swastika, & an anti-gay slur. Turns out it was the gay organ player who did it. He was only charged w/a misdemeanor. https://t.co/QxeOoBHohC — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 17, 2019

America will eat itself.

Posted: 21st, February 2019 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink