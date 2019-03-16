Anorak News | Man knifed to death in Fulham: Jill Dando evoked

Man knifed to death in Fulham: Jill Dando evoked

So how you report on the death of man in a fight in Fulham, south-west London? If you’re ITV News, you tell viewers that a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death “yards from where TV presenter Jill Dando was shot nearly 20 years ago”. Is that a line of enquiry?

And this on the BBC website:

The dead man was not shot. He was stabbed to death in a fight.

The dead man is named in the Sun as Nathaniel. We get that fact after the headline:

Jill Dando committed murder after a row?

“Jill Dando murdered after blazing street row”. No. But who cares about journalism and facts when you can inject a celebrity element into a story of a young man losing his life?

