Anorak News | Man jailed for removing customer’s ear and nipples without anaesthetic

Man jailed for removing customer’s ear and nipples without anaesthetic

“He stated that had he known it was illegal, he would never have had the procedure because he certainly was not that desperate to have his ear removed,” Mr Grieves-Smith QC told Wolverhampton Crown court.

The man was only moderately desperate? It should be stated that as far as we know the ear was in fine working order when the man hired Brendan McCarthy, owner of Dr Evil’s Body Modification Emporium in Princess Alley, Wolverhampton, to remove it.

Other customers of Dr Evil’s shop gave written consent for tongue splitting and nipple removal procedures. No anaesthetic was used.

Mr McCarthy has pleaded guilty to three counts of grievous bodily harm and was jailed at Wolverhampton Crown Court for three years and four months.

Which begs the question: whose body is it?

