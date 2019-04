The Cure’s Robert Smith nails a red carpet interview (video)

The Cure’s Robert Smith was on the red carpet as part of the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His reaction to a hyperventilating TV host neatly showcases the difference between the UK and the US.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 2nd, April 2019 | In: Celebrities, Music