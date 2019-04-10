Anorak News | This is a Supermassive Black Hole

This is a Supermassive Black Hole

See that image above? That is a Supermassive Black Hole. It is a photograph from the edge of everything. The single picture of a circle of fire was produced by synchronised radio telescopes around the world. We can’t see the hole. But we can see the stuff around it. Everything in the hole is gone. Where? Why?

The National Science Foundation explains what it is we are and are not looking at:

So how were scientists able to “see” the supermassive black hole at the center of the M87 galaxy 53 million light years away? … It is still impossible to image the actual black hole (again, that intense gravity let’s nothing escape) so the data being collected is light from the material around the event horizon of the object — the “point of no return” of a black hole. What we are seeing is truly the silhouette of a black hole. This is what it is like to stare directly into the void.

There’s black and there’s supermassive blackhole black. Where space leads expects fashion to follow.

Paul Sorene

