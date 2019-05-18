Anorak News | Raheem Sterling’s ‘stolen’ ghost hat-trick: Manchester City beat Watford

Raheem Sterling’s ‘stolen’ ghost hat-trick: Manchester City beat Watford

The BBC’s report on the FA Cup final hype between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley makes for odd reading. The BBC’s voracious website tells us that City’s England striker Raheem Sterling scored a hat trick and didn’t score a hat-trick. Phil McNulty was there:

He writes:

Raheem Sterling scored the first FA Cup final hat-trick since 1953 as Manchester City rounded off an outstanding season by crushing Watford at Wembley to clinch a historic domestic treble.

Two goals is not a hat-trick. Three is.

McNulty continues:

City’s second goal in the 38th minute was scored by Gabriel Jesus. The Football Association says Sterling is NOT the first scorer of an FA Cup final hat-trick since 1953. He did, however, make sure Gabriel Jesus’s strike hit the net.

HT: Man City leads Watford 2-0 in the #FACupFinal thanks to goals from David Silva and this one from Gabriel Jesus (via @EmiratesFACup) pic.twitter.com/YsAsFE8f9d — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) May 18, 2019

And before Sterling is hammered in the Press:

Raheem never did claim the second goal. He was just joyously ramming it home. He responded to media chat about his hat-trick: ‘You’re bantering me. That’s sh*t from me then… poor from me! I didn’t mean to do it. I’m sorry.” He did not “steal” a goal.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 18th, May 2019 | In: Back pages, Manchester City, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink