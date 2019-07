See every cover of the great MAD magazine – from 1952 to now

On Doug Gilford’s Mad Cover Site – “a resource for collectors and fans of the world’s most important (ecch!) humor publication” – you can see every cover since the magazine’s 1952 debut. Alfred E. Neuman is, of course, ever present.

Spotter: Flashbak





Anorak

