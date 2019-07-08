Anorak News | Passengers take a four-storey slide to the departure gate at Singapore’s Changi Airport

Passengers take a four-storey slide to the departure gate at Singapore’s Changi Airport

To Singapore’s Changi Airport, where passengers can zip down a four-storey tall slide to the departure gate. Everyone gets a go so long as they’ve spent S$10 (around £6) at the airport shops.

All airports should work like this. Or why don’t airlines try trapdoors to vacate the plane quickly and save more time? Call me RyanAir, I have ideas…

Image via Changi Airport

