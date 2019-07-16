Anorak News | Where is Jeffrey Epstein’s fake passport?

Where is Jeffrey Epstein’s fake passport?

Jeffrey Epstein, the well-connected registered sex offender allegedly kept a fake passport in his safe.

Federal prosecutors say a search of Jeffrey Epstein’s home safe turned up a bogus passport that listed a Saudi Arabia residence along with “piles of cash” and “dozens of diamonds.” Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Rossmiller revealed at a bail hearing Monday that the passport, issued in the 1980s, has a photo of Epstein but a different name. They also cited a mysterious lack of financial records.

If it was issued in the 1980s, by now it must have expired. So, you know, was it renewed? And who in Saudi Arabia might have renewed it – and why? Which leads to the next question: would you grant the multi-millionaire criminal who once hung out with the likes of Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and other elitists bail? At what point does the system that allegedly protected the accused collapse?

