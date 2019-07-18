Anorak News | Met policeman bought porn whilst guarding dead child

Met policeman bought porn whilst guarding dead child

Things to do whilst waiting for the undertaker to arrive No. 341: buy porn. Met Police officer Avi Maharaj chose that option as he guarded the south London home of a dead child when the parents were out. Pc Mahraj used the family’s Virgin TV account to spend £25.96 on smut. You’d think the onanism would be quick and frantic, but no. Maharaj reportedly made four purchases – at least two when the child’s body was still in the house.

The Government wants to control porn. The only way to see it in the UK without a licence will be to – yep – be on the side of the porn checkers.

The long arm of the law has sticky fingers.

But can you ban porn? Here’s how to do it:

To start with, you would need to stop the production of porn by business enterprises, forcing, at minimum, every person who has ever attended the Adult Video News Awards in a professional capacity to immediately find a new line of work. Next, you would need to find a way to stop a slew of high profile, incredibly lucrative websites from posting, hosting, or otherwise distributing explicit material. After you cracked down on the pros, you would need to go after amateurs by finding some way to stop tens of millions of iPhone-wielding Americans from making home movies—many of which would resemble professional products in quality—and distributing them anonymously online, or even just amongst trusted circles of friends. To be at all effective, you would also need to enforce criminal penalties against former professionals who continued to produce porn for the black market. And you’d need to penalize thrill-seeking amateurs as well, which would mean going after, and perhaps locking up, a wide array of sympathetic and otherwise law-abiding individuals from all walks of life whose only crime was to record and distribute consensual sexual activity. You’d also need to punish illicit viewers, whose numbers could easily reach into the tens of millions.

Now that porn is ubiquitous, is it a turn on? This Pc apparently needed four goes to hit the target. Once upon a time, a hint of ankle in the Argos catalogue was enough.

