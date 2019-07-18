Anorak News | Spurs balls: Kieran Tripper thanks San Antonio Spurs for making it all possible

Anorak

Spurs balls: Kieran Tripper thanks San Antonio Spurs for making it all possible

by | 18th, July 2019

Spurs defender Kieran Tripper hailed his transfer to the Atletico Madrid bench by thanking Spurs for making it all possible – that’s NBA team San Antonio Spurs. On Instagram, San Antonio Spurs are the real @Spurs; Tottenham Hotspur are the less concise @spursofficial. Trippier made the obvious error.

Poor old Tottenham. All that money spent on a new stadium and an NFL deal in pursuit of becoming a global brand and everyone in the USA – and even their own players – think they’re basketball team.

Go Spurs. Yay!



