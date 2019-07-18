Anorak News | Spurs balls: Kieran Tripper thanks San Antonio Spurs for making it all possible

Spurs balls: Kieran Tripper thanks San Antonio Spurs for making it all possible

Spurs defender Kieran Tripper hailed his transfer to the Atletico Madrid bench by thanking Spurs for making it all possible – that’s NBA team San Antonio Spurs. On Instagram, San Antonio Spurs are the real @Spurs; Tottenham Hotspur are the less concise @spursofficial. Trippier made the obvious error.

Poor old Tottenham. All that money spent on a new stadium and an NFL deal in pursuit of becoming a global brand and everyone in the USA – and even their own players – think they’re basketball team.

Go Spurs. Yay!

Anorak

