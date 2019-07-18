Anorak News | Transfer Balls: The Arsenal ‘ace’ to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka might be a joker

Transfer Balls: The Arsenal ‘ace’ to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka might be a joker

‘ACE’

Transfer Balls likes to spot clickbait – and the Daily Star’s news that an Arsenal “ace” is to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Crystal Palace is a cracker. Wan-Bissaka is now at Manchester United, which means Palace are in search of a replacement right-back. Step forward the “Arsenal ace”. No, not Hector Bellerin. It’s Carl Jenkinson – the same Carl Jenskinson who was hooked off at half-time when Arsenal last played Palace, having made “the sort of errors you would not expect to see in the third or fourth tier”.

WIlfried Zaha has told Crystal Palace he wants to leave after returning from the African Cup of Nations. Palace rejected £40m bid. Arsenal expected to push again in the coming days. Zaha is Unai Emery’s No 1 target.

Emery has wanted him since Palace beat Arsenal 3-2 in April — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 18, 2019

Maybe the “ace” can be worth the £40 million Arenal need to take Wilfried Zaha from Palace to Arsenal? Maybe. The Sun says, “Eagles boss Roy Hodgson has always been a fan of the defender and even gave him his England debut against Sweden in 2012.” It might happen…

Anorak

