Anorak News | Transfer balls: Bale sale kickstarts Pogba leaving Manchester United and Spurs getting Lo Celso

Transfer balls: Bale sale kickstarts Pogba leaving Manchester United and Spurs getting Lo Celso

Gareth Bale’s people say Real Madrid have disrespected their cash cow. Chinese clubs Beijing Guoan, Jiangsu Suning and Shanghai Shenhua say Bale would get private jets full of respect should he choose to pull on any one of their club’s colours. And if playing for the badge isn’t enough, Bale can also get a £20m golden hello and £1m a week after tax. Not too shabby, then, for the high-achieving Real benchwarmer .

Bale’s leaving Real would allow Real to recruit the marketing machine that is Paul Pogba. Manchester United will then spend the £150m they’ll get for Pogba on Juventus striker Paulo Dybala, Spurs’ midfielder Christian Eriksen and Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic.

Spurs will use the Eriksen cash to buy Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon and Real Betis midfielder Giovani lo Celso. Or maybe Bale will take cut in wages and play for PSG?

Anorak

