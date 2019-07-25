Anorak News | The 5 best movies of the decade (2010-2019)

The 5 best movies of the decade (2010-2019)

Indiewire have listed their 100 best movies of the decade. Any movies released later this year stand not a hope of making the list – because it’s closed. Top of the pile is “Moonlight” (Barry Jenkins, 2016), ahead of:

2: “Under the Skin” (Jonathan Glazer, 2013) 3. “Certified Copy” (Abbas Kiarostami, 2010) 4. “The Act of Killing”/”The Look of Silence” (Joshua Oppenheimer, 2013/2015) 5. “Inside Llewyn Davis” (Ethan & Joel Coen, 2013)

No – I’ve not seen any of them. But a tip’s a tip so will do…

Anorak

Posted: 25th, July 2019