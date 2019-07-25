Anorak News | The 5 best movies of the decade (2010-2019)

The 5 best movies of the decade (2010-2019)
Indiewire have listed their 100 best movies of the decade. Any movies released later this year stand not a hope of making the list – because it’s closed. Top of the pile is “Moonlight” (Barry Jenkins, 2016), ahead of:
2: “Under the Skin” (Jonathan Glazer, 2013)
3. “Certified Copy” (Abbas Kiarostami, 2010)
4. “The Act of Killing”/”The Look of Silence” (Joshua Oppenheimer, 2013/2015)
5. “Inside Llewyn Davis” (Ethan & Joel Coen, 2013)
No – I’ve not seen any of them. But a tip’s a tip so will do…
Posted: 25th, July 2019 | In: Film Comment | TrackBack | Permalink