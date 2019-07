London in the heat-wave of 1976

It’s hot in London. In 1976, the searing heat melted roads. Klaus Hiltscher, occasionally known as the Rock nā€™ Roll accountant or Affendaddy as he is known on Flickr, snapped away while strolling around the city during the long hot summer of 1976.

Image : Piccadilly Circus, looking up Regent Street ā€“ Clockword Nympho on at the Eros Cinema.

Many more pictures at Flashbak – and here.

