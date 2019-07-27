Anorak News | Arsenal bid £72m for Pepe; Zaha also in line; Aubameyang to Manchester United

Arsenal bid £72m for Pepe; Zaha also in line; Aubameyang to Manchester United

Arsenal have offered Lille £72m for the brilliant winger Nicolas Pépé. Noises from France and the BBC say the deal is almost done.

If the France-born Ivorian arrives, talk is of the Gunners being open to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Manchester United are keen on the 30-year-old striker with two years to go on his current Gunners deal.

The Arsenal policy is for any player with two years left on their deal to be offered fresh terms. If they refuse, they are put up for sale. Should Aubameyang extend his current deal and Pepe arrive, the Gunners will boast a lightning quick attack. And there’s more…

To make way for a fresh bid for Crystal Palace star Wilf Zaha, Arsenal are looking to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who also has two years left on his current deal.

Others being shunted towards the exit are Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi. Ozil would be a huge miss – on his day he’s fabulous. But Mustafi might just be the worst signing Arsenal have ever made.

PS: told you Arsenal had loads more money than the £40m transfer kitty all the mainstream media said they had.

Anorak

Posted: 27th, July 2019 | In: Arsenal, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink