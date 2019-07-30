Anorak News | Poetic justice: speeding Devon driver delivers defence in rhyming couplets

Poetic justice: speeding Devon driver delivers defence in rhyming couplets

Spotted driving at 91 mph on the 60 mph A361 North Devon Link road in 2011, Martin Cassini appeared at Barnstaple Magistrates Court. He deliverd his plea in a series of rhymed couplets:



Before you today stands a man in the dock

To whom this bleak chapter’s a terrible shock





Kind and aware on the road as a rule

He tripped up that day and transgressed a rule.





The outlandish speed was but a short burst

On a dual lane stretch to get up there first





To the top of the hill to avoid getting stuck

Down the single lane stretch by a slow moving truck.





If you averaged my speed over hillock and dale

You’d find it to be not at all yon the pale





The law’s quick to judge if you’re over the limit

No praise if you’re under — one sided, innit?





The design of the road is dubious at most

It’s the link for Pete’s sake from M5 to coast





Why only three lanes? There was good room for four

The vision was lacking, the carriageway’s poor.





The limit is 60 for one lane downhill

And 60 — the same — for two lanes uphill





Until this dark day my licence was clean

Too late for considering what might have been.





They say that speed kills, but throughout these lands

Inappropriate speed kills, or speed in the wrong hands





I wasn’t lacking due care and attention

Indeed I was using true care and attention





I was watching the road, not checking the speed

Could this be a safer, superior creed.

Result? A £175 fine. “I wanted to challenge one-size-fits-all regulation that ignores the spirit of the law, and at the same time recognise that I had disobeyed the letter,” he told the Daily Mail. But “Now I’m taking greater pains to follow the letter of the law.”

