Anorak News | Arsenal get serious : Nicolas Pepe becomes a Gooner for £72m

Arsenal get serious : Nicolas Pepe becomes a Gooner for £72m

Rejoicing at Arsenal. The Gunners, described by the Sun as “skint”, have invested a club record fee of £72m for Nicolas Pepe. The 24-year-old is on a five-year contract. And he is a terrific prospect.

“Being here is very emotional,” says Pepe. “I have come a long way and struggled a lot and so signing for this great club is a big reward. It was important to make the right decision and I am convinced that Arsenal is the right choice.”

Last season Arsenal were the only side in the top 6 to concede more shots on goal than they took. But they still scored the league’s third highest total. They created the most quality changes in the league. Pepe shoots on sight. Exciting times at the Emirates…

Anorak

