Anorak News | Marijuana for PTSD : US coast guard bans use

Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Karl Schultz forbids banning all staff from “knowingly visiting, entering, remaining in, or patronizing” marijuana dispensaries”. You can smoke marijuana legally for both medical and recreational use in many US states. But the possession of marijuana and the psychoactive compound THC are banned by federal law and the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

“As part of the federal law enforcement community, I expect Coast Guard personnel to maintain a lifestyle that neither condones the use of illegal substances nor exposes them to accidental intake of illegal drugs,” Schultz wrote. “Illegal drug use and involvement with activities, events, or entities that promote illegal drugs are contrary to our Service’s core values.”

You can’t get the drug if you’re in uniform but what about people living with the consequences of careers in the military? This Tuesday, people living in the state of Louisiana will have access to marijuana medicine.

Pharmacists at Capitol Wellness Solutions, the capital region’s only licensed marijuana pharmacy, have already selected the first patients to receive medicine. Because of its proximity to the state’s grower, Capitol’s patients will be the first in the state to receive an approved dose of marijuana. Gary Hess, a Marine, is slated to become the first veteran in Louisiana to get a legal dose of the drug. .. “Depression, anxiety, insomnia,” Hess said, listing some of the symptoms that stem from his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). “Someone who’s very secluded, isolated, and unsocial.” … “I didn’t know this side of him existed,” Hardy said of her partner’s behavior after using the medication. “[He’s] always been a wonderful, good person, but the stability… the consistency.”

So why can’t active personnel use medical marijuana?

