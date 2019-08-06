Anorak News | Arsenal sell Koscielny to Bordeaux

Arsenal sell Koscielny to Bordeaux

Arsenal are looking for a new captain following Laurent Koscielny’s transfer to Ligue 1 side Bordeaux for £4.6m.

Koscielny, 33, had a year left on his Arsenal deal and was looking for longer renewed contract. He’d never get it. Injuries and age prevent Arsenal from such a commitment.

The player on his day can rightly claim to be world-class. But those days are rare. And as a captain he’s been indifferent. Arenal hanker for a vocal force on the pitch. Koscielny wasn’t it.

These are exciting times at Arsenal. The club remain interested in Celtic’s Kieran Tierney and will sell Carl Jenkinson, 27, to Championship side Nottingham Forest as soon as feee can be agreed.

Arsenal are also interested in RB Leipzig’s 20-year-old French centre-back Dayot Upamecano and Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.

Anorak

