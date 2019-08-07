Anorak News | Arsenal fan Carl Jenkinson joins Nottingham Forest

Arsenal fan Carl Jenkinson joins Nottingham Forest

Carl Jenkinson has joined Nottingham forest. He wasn’t the greatest talent to play for Arsenal. But he supported the club and lived the dream, joining the Gunners in 2011. That was the transfer window when Arsenal replaced Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona, £35m), Samir Nasri (Man C, £25m), Gael Clichy (Man C, £7m) with Mikel Arteta (Everton, £10m), Yossi Benayoun (Chelsea, free) and Andre Santos (Fenerbahce, £6.2m). It was the season when Arsenal bought players like a desperate lover looking for a last minute gift on the garage forecourt. Arsenal gave up hopes of winning the title. Jenkinson (Charlton, £1m) was part of the era of limited ambition. He got lucky:

In a game gone mad with money and greed, Jenkinson is a hero:

Anorak

Posted: 7th, August 2019 | In: Arsenal, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink