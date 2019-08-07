Anorak News | Arsenal in for Chelsea defender David Luiz

Arsenal in for Chelsea defender David Luiz

Arsenal have made moves to hire Chelsea defender David Luiz. The 32-year-old Brazilian’s Chelsea contract runs until 2021. He only signed that deal in May 2019. Reports from France says Luiz has refused to train with Chelsea unless they agree to let him join the Gunners. The truth of that single report is hard to support, what with it containing no facts. But the British press has heard enough:

Would Luiz really strike to get what he wants? Another report says Luiz has been in a series of “fall-outs” with Chelsea over the past week.

Anorak

