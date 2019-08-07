Anorak News | Transfer News: Arsenal sign Kieran Tierney from Celtic for £25m

Transfer News: Arsenal sign Kieran Tierney from Celtic for £25m

Exciting times at Arsenal who’ve singed Glasgow Celtic defender Kieran Tierney. The fee is a Sottish transfer record. Age 22, Tierney has won every honour in the Scottish game. The time is ripe for a move. One slight drawback is his current injury that will keep him out of action for around a month.

Arsenal had two bids rejected by Celtic, but the highly promising new regime headed by Raul Sanllehi and Edu waited and got their man.

Tierney joins Arsenal on a five-year deal earning him around £70,000 a week.

In other news, Arsenal look set to sign Chelsea centre-back David Luiz for £8 million.

Anorak

