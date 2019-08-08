Anorak News | Transfer News: Alex Iwobi joins Everton from Arsenal for £34m

Transfer News: Alex Iwobi joins Everton from Arsenal for £34m

Everton never did Wilf Zaha, the brilliant Crystal Palace winger. Instead they’ve shopped around and hired Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi for around £40m. The Arsenal academy product and Nigeria international has agreed a five-year contract.

This looks like good deal all round. Pushed down the pecking order at Arsenal by the arrival of Nicolas Pepe and challenged by the upcoming Reiss Nelson, Iwobi will get regular first-team football at Everton. The Toffees get a skilful and improving player.

The question for Everton is: would any of the so-called top 6 clubs have signed Iwobi for that kind of money?

Anorak

