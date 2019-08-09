Anorak News | Did Israeli lander leave life on the moon?

Did Israeli lander leave life on the moon?

When in April an Israeli lander crashed on to the moon’s surface, it was carrying dehydrated tardigrades, aka ‘water bears’ – microscopic creatures with a unique protein that enables them to survive intense levels of radiation. These things can survive in space.

Aerospace Industries’ Beresheet lander was the first private spacecraft to land on the moon.

Operated by Arch Mission – “a non-profit organization that archives the knowledge and species of Earth for future generations” – the launcher is part of “Earth’s backup plan”.

The mission was carrying a “lunar library”, an archive featuring 30 million pages of information, DNA samples (human), and thousands of tardigrades. And – get this – tardigrades that have spent up to 10 years in this dehydrated state have been revived.

At least know we know for certain: there is life on other planets.

