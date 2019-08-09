Anorak News | Fairground workers say Norwich Cathedral ride is rigged

Fairground workers say Norwich Cathedral ride is rigged
The country’s fairground workers might wonder how fair it is that Norwich Cathedral has installed a full-size helter skelter ride in the nave. The cathedral says the ride is “a creative way to share the story of the Bible”, particularly Proverbs 32 – 7-9: ‘£2 per person per ride. One rider per mat. No refunds.’
Says one fairground worker: ‘At least you know our games are rigged. With this mob you only find out if they’re above board when you’re dead. i wish we’d have thought of it first.’
In other news: the central aisle of Rochester Cathedral has also been converted into a crazy golf course.
Posted: 9th, August 2019